Mestre bus crash, all victims identified: here are their names

In the tragic accident on the Mestre flyover, 21 people died. They have all been identified, the bodies are at the Hospital dell'Angelo in Mestre.

That bus was full of girls and boys.

Full of stories and foreign languages. There were Marko Bakovic and Antonela Perkovic, husband and wife on their honeymoon.

Having set off from Croatia, they were staying in a bungalow at the Hu campsite in Marghera: 'Camping in Town'. They were close to their dream, but not yet close enough.

So they had gone to see Venice on the shuttle provided for guests of the campsite, and after the vaporetto, the calli and a walk in St. Mark's Square they were on their way back for dinner. Piazzale Roma is the meeting point.

The same bus goes back and forth every hour. To take it or not to take it, to take that one rather than the next, pure chance. She, six months pregnant, is dead.

He is in intensive care at Mirano hospital. They are the first two names on the list. Twenty-one dead.

The driver Alberto Rizzotto is the only Italian. All the others were tourists in love with Italy. Five were Ukrainian citizens.

The 30-year-old friends Liubov Shyshkarova, Iryna Pashenko and Yuliia Niemova. A couple married for many years, Vasil Lomakyn and Tetiana Beskorovainova, aged 70 and 65. There was a German boy with a literary name, Siddarta Jonathan Grasse. On the list was a little girl barely a year old. There is a woman and a little girl

Here are the names of the victims of the Mestre bus massacre

Annette Pearly ARENDSE 18/07/1965 South Africa

Maria Fernanda ARNAUD MACIEL 11/01/1967 Portugal

Antonela BAKOVIC 02/12/1997 Croatia

Anne Eleen BERGER 02/08/1991 Germany

Serhii BESKOROVAINOV 10/12/1953 People's Republic of China (City of Ukraine)

Tetiana BESKOROVAINOVA 19/04/1954 Moldova (city Ukraine)

Gualter Augusto CARVALHIDO MAIO 12/12/1965 Portugal

Charlotte Nima FROMMHERZ 07/05/2022 Germany

Siddhartha Jonathan GRASSE 23/04/1995 Germany

Vasyl LOMAKIN 10/07/1953 Ukraine

Daria LOMAKINA 05/03/2013 Ukraine

Anastasiia MOROZOVA 09/06/2011 Ukraine

Yuliia NIEMOVA 23/01/1993 Ukraine

Aurora Maria OGREZEANU 17/08/2015 Romania

Georgiana Elena OGREZEANU 04/05/2010 Romania

Mihaela Loredana OGREZEANU 28/06/1981 Romania

Mircea Gabriel OGREZEANU 08/11/1978 Romania

Iryna PASHCHENKO 01/03/1993 Ukraine

Translated with Deepl